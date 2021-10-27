[WATCH] MN Athletes Congratulate Soccer Star on Celebrated Career

Last night, Minnesota soccer fans were treated to US Women's National Soccer Team member Carli Lloyd's last ever soccer match.

Lloyd announced her retirement in August this year following her Bronze Medal-winning performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Before Wednesday's match, Lloyd was honored during an emotional presentation in front of thousands of Minnesota and USA soccer fans. USWNT went on to route South Korea 6-0, concluding a series of four international matches with South Korea and Paraguay around the Midwest.

Minnesota United -- which plays at Allianz Field -- shared a video to social media of various Minnesota athletes including Ethan Finlay (MNUFC), Napheesa Collier (Lynx), Eric Kendricks (Vikings) and Joe Ryan (Twins) congratulating Lloyd on her illustrious career and wishing her well in retirement.

"Hi Carli, it's Joe Ryan," Ryan addresses the soccer star in the video. "I wanted to congratulate you on an amazing career. It's an honor to call myself an Olympian knowing I get to share that title with athletes like yourself."

"What a privilege for the people of Minnesota to get to watch your last match," says Finlay.

Lloyd concludes her career with 316 caps, the second most in U.S. and world history. Lloyd is one of just four international soccer players to play 300 or more times for her country. She also retires with two FIFA Women's World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals under her belt.

“I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime," Lloyd said. "I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years. I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation."

