St. Cloud Ballot Question #2: Neighborhood Park Improvements

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- If you live in the city of St. Cloud, you'll find two questions on your ballot when you go to vote this fall.

The second question is asking residents for $20 million to make improvements to the neighborhood parks.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the money would be used in a variety of ways.

Maybe convert some wading pools to splash pads, or maybe it's a tennis court that is now a pickleball court, or a trail around a park that's not regional in nature.

Kleis is hoping to capture some private matching donations as well to help stretch those dollars.

Get our free mobile app

He says the timing for the request now is because the city's nearly 100 parks have been getting used a lot over the past few years, and potential new residents are looking for amenities when they are shopping for a new home.

It used to be we would work really hard to get businesses to come and add jobs, now we try to get job seekers to come into our community.

Kleis says the current half-cent sales tax that is being collected can't be used on neighborhood parks and can only go towards regional parks and trails.

If the second question passes, there would be an increase in homeowner's property taxes.