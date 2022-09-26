Benton County Sets Budget, Property Taxes Likely to Rise

FOLEY -- Benton County residents can expect to pay more in property taxes next year.

With estimated home valuations going up by an expected 17%, that will translate to homeowners paying more on the county portion of their taxes.

County commissioners approved a budget increase of more than $ 13 million in 2023 or an increase of 26.6%. Documents from the county indicate about 1/3 of that increase is due to a larger road construction program next year.

The levy increase is just under 5.5% or an increase of just over $1.1-million from 2022.

With the increased growth of nearly 20%, the county's tax rate will drop by 6.4%.

It means a home valued at $235,000 would see an increase of $70 per year on the county portion of their property taxes.

