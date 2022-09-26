Waite Park Police Chief Planning to Retire Next Year

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud is planning to retire next year.

Bentrud says he told the city council about his decision over the summer, to give them enough time to figure out how to proceed.

He says after 30 years in law enforcement, he's excited for the next chapter in his life.

I have been blessed. I've enjoyed this career and wish I could do it longer. It just felt like if I wanted to give myself an opportunity to do something different, and I do, I wanted to give myself enough time.

Bentrud says it's been incredible to watch the change within the department as it's grown from a staff of 12 nearly 15 years ago, to a staff of 30 today.

He says while he will miss working alongside such an amazing team, he knows the community will remain in good hands.

The vast majority of police officers we have in Waite Park, I was involved in hiring them. The supervisors we have, I was involved in promoting all of them. To have seen how they have grown, it's been very gratifying.

Bentrud says wants to remain involved on several of the boards and organizations he currently serves on.

He says it's unknown if the city plans to promote from within or if they look to hire, but those conversations are underway.

Bentrud says while an official retirement day is still to be determined, he is planning on sometime in May 2023.