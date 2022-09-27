St. Cloud Ballot Question #1: MAC Improvements

ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- St. Cloud residents will find two city questions on their ballot when they vote this fall.

The first question asks for a half-cent sales tax to help pay for improvements to the Municipal Athletic Complex. The tax would be collected for five years or until $21 million is raised whichever comes first.

The Minnesota State Legislature approved $10 million in bonding money for the project in October 2020, but that requires a local match.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the facilities are in need of improvements.

It's pretty much a complete renovation almost from the ground up of Dick Putz Field, that's the one built in the early 1970s, it's not ADA compliant, it has to be demolished and rebuilt. And then there's the hockey center.

Kleis says they would also like to put artificial turf in at Joe Faber Field, this money can't be used for that so they'll have to raise private donations for that. Also, the golf course would not be impacted.

Kleis says because the MAC is a regional facility people from all over the region should help pay for the upgrades not just St. Cloud residents.

Most of the users at the Municipal Athletic Complex are from all over the place, in fact, all over the state, when they have tournaments. This sales tax people pay when they come into the area, they go to a hotel, or buy some things when they are in town.

Kleis says the current half-cent sales tax is prohibited from being used for this project.