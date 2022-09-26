Benton County Included in Frost Advisory Tuesday Morning
UNDATED (WJON - News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for northern Minnesota and part of eastern Minnesota for early Tuesday morning.
The Frost Advisory includes Benton County. It will be in effect from 4:00 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures are expected to get down to about 35 degrees.
Frost could kill sensitive vegetation if left uncovered.
Chilly temperatures tonight, with areas of frost mainly along and north of I-94.
It will be another chilly one Tuesday night, with areas of frost across much of the region.
