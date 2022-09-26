Clearwater Fall Baseball Update

CLEARWATER And CLEAR LAKE FALL BASEBALL

Sunday September 25th

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 20 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 11

(At Clear Lake)

The River Cats defeated their neighbors and league rivals the Lakers backed by sixteen hits, including two home runs and five doubles. The Rivers Cats starting pitcher was Preston Schlegel, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Andy Nefs threw two innings in relief he gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The River Cats offense was led by Callan Henkemeyer, he went 5-for-6 with a home run and three doubles for six RBIs. He was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and scored five runs. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and scored a pair of runs. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Grell went 3-for-6 with a double for a RBi, he had a stolen base, he earned a walk and scored two runs. Al Smith went 3-for-6 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Nick Proshek went

1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and scored two runs. Zeus Schlegel went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Carper earned three walks and Jake Carper earned two walks and scored scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Patrick Barrett, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cole Duchene threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brett Knudsen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Nevin Bloom threw one inning, he gave up four hits, nine runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Nevin Bloom, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Patrick Barrett went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Blake Brown went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hayden Fassier went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jackson Philipp went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a two runs. Brett Knudsen went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cole Duchene earned two walks and he scored a run and Thurman Thoejes earned a walk and he scored two runs.

WEB GEMS 18 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 1 (7 Innings)

(At Clearwater)

The Web Gems defeated the Stingers, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Justin Kunkel, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Femrite threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Web Gems offense was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned two walks and scored four runs. Ben Johnson went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and scored three runs. Max Fuchs went

3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Teddy Fleming went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and scored a run. Justin Kunkel went 1-for-3 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Zach Femrite went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and scored two runs. David Jonas went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Jaxon Marquardt earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Stingers was Luke Welle, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Matt Krenz threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Johnny Goodin issued three walks and he gave up three runs. Jared Alexander threw two innings, he gave up two hits, four runs and four walks.

The Stingers offense was led by Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Cole Hansen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jared Alexander earned a walk.

CENTRAL VALLEY 11 MONTROSE-WAVERLY STINGERS 1

(At Clearwater)

The Central Valley defeated their league rivals the Stingers, backed by fifteen hits, including three doubles and a home run. They played good defense and they got good pitching performance by lefty JT Harren, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three walks, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Central Valley was led on offense by JT Harren, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for seven RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Rudy Notch went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored five runs. Noah Young went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Damien Lincoln went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and Connor Lincoln went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Dawson Hemmesch went 1-for-4 and Tyler Stang earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Stingers was Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum, he threw a complete game. He gave up fifteen hits, two walks, eleven runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Bryan McCallum went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Jared Alexander went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brady Boeddeker went 1-for-3 and Andrew Moynagh went 1-for-4. Michael Conrad went 2-for-3 and Cole Hansen went 1-for-4. Johnny Gudin earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Krenz was hit by a pitch.

SCHEDULE

(Sunday October 2)

Central Valley vs Web Gems 12:00

(At Clearwater)

Montrose/Waverly Stingers vs. Clear Lake Lakers 12:00

(At Clear Lake)

Winner M/W Stingers/Clear Lake Lakers vs. Clearwater River Cats 2:30

(At Clearwater)