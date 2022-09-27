Get Your Fair Food Fix at Coborn’s in St. Cloud This Week

If you are desperately trying to cling to what is left of summer, you're not alone. I'm right there with you. Luckily we can still get a taste of our favorite summer foods this week at Coborn's on Cooper Ave in St. Cloud.

Miller Concessions is doing one of their last pop-ups of the season from September 28th - October 2nd in the grocery store parking lot:

One more quick pop up this week! Stop by our Saint Cloud location at Coborn’s parking lot on Cooper Ave and get yourself a treat! Our season is coming to an end fast - don’t miss the chance to get some fair food that’s made right!

If you are craving foods like hand-battered cheese curds, fresh-cut fries, fresh squeezed lemonade, and hand-dipped corn dogs this is the place to be for a bite to eat.

Get our free mobile app

Miller Concessions will be on-site Wednesday, September 28th through Sunday, October 2, open from 11 am - 7 pm every day.

Fall is definitely in the air with areas of frost, and daytime highs hovering around 60. Make the most of what could be your last chance at fresh fair food for the season. I know I'll be savoring all the flavors every chance I get. Fair food is my favorite food group, and I always hate to see it disappear for the winter.

10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us