St. Cloud Area School District Plans for Graduation 2023

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With spring almost here, St. Cloud Area School District 742 is putting the finishing touches on graduation for the 2022-2023 school year.

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, the board will get an overview of the plans.

The senior class’s last day of school is May 30th, with school-specific graduation rehearsals on June 2nd at the River’s Edge Convention Center.

Graduation will take place June 3rd with Tech’s ceremony at 11:00 am, and Apollo’s at 3:30 pm.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed for family and friends that don’t get one of the eight tickets per graduate available.

The review can be watched online during the live stream of the school board meeting tonight, or at the District 742 YouTube channel.

