Sartell Residents Asked for Input on Paper Mill Redevelopment

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell officials are asking for feedback from residents regarding the redevelopment of the former Verso Paper Mill site.

The survey aims to establish guiding principles, vison and goals in the redevelopment of the property.

The input from the community will help the city in creating principles and concepts for the property's master plan and redevelopment strategies.

Once the survey window has closed, the city's consultant will present the findings to the city council at a workshop next month.

The city has hired former Community Development Director Anita Archambeau for the creation of the Sartell Paper Mill Master Plan.

The sale of the paper mill site is not final and no redevelopment can take place until the city owns the property.

The city anticipates closure on the property sometime this year.

