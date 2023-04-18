One Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three vehicle crash near St. Joseph Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 6 in St. Joseph Township.

The state patrol says 34-year-old Grant Hollerman of St. Cloud, was heading east on Stearns County Road 122, 44-year-old Lila Fischbach of Cold Spring was heading north on Highway 23, and 28-year-old Jeremy Lieser of Belgrade was heading west on County Road 6, when they collided in the intersection.

Fischbach was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hollerman and Lieser were not hurt.

