Minnesota Basketball Stars Helping Feed Kids At Her Former Junior High

Former Minnesota high school basketball standout Paige Bueckers is teaming up with Chegg and Goodr to open a grocery store/food pantry at her old junior high. Bueckers, now a basketball player at Connecticut, opened the store at Hopkins West Junior High, according to Fox 61.

Today was a dream come true, wow. I got to go back to my old Junior High, Hopkins West and with (Chegg & Goodr) and much more help we were able to build an in school grocery store. This store will help give food to 50 different families a week. I am so blessed & grateful- Bueckers via Twitter

