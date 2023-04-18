Minnesota Basketball Stars Helping Feed Kids At Her Former Junior High
Former Minnesota high school basketball standout Paige Bueckers is teaming up with Chegg and Goodr to open a grocery store/food pantry at her old junior high. Bueckers, now a basketball player at Connecticut, opened the store at Hopkins West Junior High, according to Fox 61.
Today was a dream come true, wow. I got to go back to my old Junior High, Hopkins West and with (Chegg & Goodr) and much more help we were able to build an in school grocery store. This store will help give food to 50 different families a week. I am so blessed & grateful- Bueckers via Twitter
Chegg is a company that provides student services such as textbook rentals, home
Everybody eats! We teamed up with @paigebueckers and @goodrco to open a free grocery store at Hopkins West Junior High School. Students, their families, and staff now have access to nutritious groceries—at no cost— throughout the school year. Food insecurity is an issue that affects so many students across the US. We’re proud to work with this amazing team to give back to Hopkins West and the larger Minnetonka, MN community. #LearnWithChegg
Bueckers missed the 2022-23 season after suffering an offseason knee injury.