Mille Lacs Squad Car Totaled After Hitting Sinkhole

MILACA (WJON News) - No one was injured, but a squad car was totaled after hitting a sinkhole in Mille Lacs County.

On the office’s Facebook page, Sheriff Kyle Burton explains a deputy was on patrol on a county road when he hit the sinkhole, causing the deputy to crash the squad car.

In an update posted to Facebook, the sheriff says the vehicle was totaled, but no one was hurt.

