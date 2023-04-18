Souhan: Quarterback Vikings Could Take In First Round

The Vikings hold the 23rd overall pick in the first round of the 2023 draft which will take place April 27-29. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He suggested the Vikings could consider a quarterback as early as the first round. Souhan indicated when Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adolfo-Mensah spoke about the draft he never said they wouldn't take a quarterback in the first round.

Get our free mobile app

Souhan suggested if the Vikings go quarterback in the first round a logical pick would be Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. He says the Vikings could do what the Packers did years ago and take their next franchise quarterback and have him sit behind Kirk Cousins for a season or two. Hooker is a 6'4 218 pound QB who threw for 27 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions for Tennessee in 2022.

If the Vikings aren't targeting Hooker Souhan says they could be just waiting to see who's available at that point and take the best player for their system. He says other options include trading down since the Vikings only currently have 5 picks in the 7-round draft they could be looking to acquire more picks. Souhan expects 5 quarterbacks to be chosen in the first round next Thursday.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.