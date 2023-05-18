St. Cloud Area School District Discusses Activity Conduct

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Work continues on a code of conduct for players and spectators at high school events.

At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, District 742 Superintendent Laurie Putnam explained the process is producing results. The Minnesota State High School League is reviewing policies around player and spectator conduct at activities after a series of listening sessions with parents, players, and coaches.

The Minnesota State High School League was prompted to re-examine conduct at events after two high-profile incidents in March of 2022 when two high schools complained of racist taunting by New Prague High School and refused to play the school.

The M-S-H-S-L’s Policy 209 already covers student conduct at events and will be expanded to include spectators and list a set of punishments for students and fans should they perform unacceptable chants or other types of intimidation.

Closer to home, Putnam says some changes include adding harassment and sportsmanship to the agenda of all meetings of the Central Lakes Conference, Activities Directors and coaches will receive ongoing training, and opportunities will be created to interact with other districts to promote better relationships.

