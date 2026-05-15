Baseball Roundup Highlights Standout Performances And Close Games
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP
WEDNESDAY APRIL 13TH
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 12 HUTCHINSON TIGERS 1
The Flyers out hit the Tigers twelve to two, including a pair of doubles. The Flyers
starting pitcher was Preston Romaine, he threw five innings to earn the win. He
gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. John Ahlin
threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded three
strikeouts.
The Flyers offense was led by Ryan Newman went 2-4 with a double for three
RBIs and he scored two runs and Liam Thoma went 1-4 for a RBI. John Ahlin
went 1-4 for three RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a
run. Payton Bartos went 2-3 for two RBIs and a walk and Nick Sprang went 2-2
with two walks and he scored three runs. Charlie Zwilling went 1-3 for a RBI and
Ben Anderson went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan LeMieur went 1-3
with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs, Ethen Neu scored two
runs, Preston Romaine had a walk and he scored a run and Nolan Sams was hit
by a pitch.
The Tigers starting pitcher was Grayson Rostberg, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he
gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recored two strikeouts. Nate
Schumann threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and Clayton Witte threw two
innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one
strikeouts. Isaac Scott threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he
recorded a strikeout.
The Tigers offense was led by Hayden Benson, he went 1-2 with a double and
Clayton Witte was credited for a RBI. Tuker Finnell went 1-2 with a walk and he
had a stolen base, Grayson Rostberg had a walk and he scored a run, Isaac
Scott had walk and Hayden Welsch was hit by a pitch.
ALBANY HUSKIES 11 PIERZ PIONEERS 4
The Huskies out hit the Pioneers fifteen to five, including six doubles. Their
starting pitcher was Kyle Holm, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He
gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Huskies offense was led by Kyle Holm, he went 2-4 with a double for four
RBIs and Cohen Hobben went 3-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored
two runs. Dylan Hoffarth went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two
runs and Wyatt Schmacher went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Wesen
went 4-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run and Connor Plumski
went 1-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Axton Orbeck went 1-4 and he
scored a run, Judah Allen went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Cal
Schmitz had a two stolen bases.
The Pioneers starting pitcher was Link Toops, he threw five innings, he gave up
nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sawyer
Lochner threw one inning, he gave up six hits, four runs, and he recorded one
strikeout.
The Pioneers offense was led by Connor Hennessy went 1-3 with a double for a
RBI and Jackson Thielen went 2-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a run.
Link Toops went 2-3 and Sawyer Lochner was hit twice by a pitch. Dan Litke had
a sacrifice fly and he was credited for a RBI and Grady Young was credited for a
RBI.
SW CHRISTIAN STARS 11 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 4
The Stars out hit the Crusaders eleven to seven, including a home
run, a double and a pair of sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was
Jimmy Dahlen, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four
hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nathan
Doffin threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he
recorded one strikeout.
The Stars offense was led by Nathan Coffin, he went 1-4 with a home
run for three RBIs and Brandt Tebbs went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a
walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cole Bjerke went 2-3
with two sacrifice flys for three RBIs and Eric Setter went 1-5 for a
RBI and he scored a run. Colin Flynn went 1-3 with a double for a RBI,
a walk and he scored two runs and Dylan Koepp went 2-5 and he
scored a run. Joey Santtjer went 2-4 and he scored a run, Chris Crum
and Jordan Sheggeby both scored a run.
The Crusaders starting pitcher was Jake Murphy, he threw two
innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded
two strikeouts. Owen Fradette threw three innings, he gave up one
hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Ryan Liebrenz threw three
innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk.
The Crusaders offense was led by Nolan Bigaouette, he went 2-4 with
a triple for a RBI and Henry Schloe went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk and
he scored a run. Charlie Dolan went 2-3, Jake Murphy had a walk and
he. was hit by a pitch. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-4 with a stolen base and
he scored a run, Jacob Oliver went 1-4 and he scored a run and
Owen Fradette had a walk.
THURSDAY
LITTLE FALL FLYERS 3 PIERZ PIONEERS 2
The Flyers and the Pioneers both collected five hits apiece, including three
doubles. The Flyers starting pitcher was Isaaz Kalis threw a complete game to
earn the win. He gave up five singles, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Flyers offense was led by Izaak Kalis went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs
and Charlie Zwilling went 1-2 with a double for a RBI. Liam Thoma went 1-3 with
a double, Payton Bartos went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Sprang went 1-3
with a stolen base Evan LeMieur had a walk, E. Neu had a stolen base and Ryan
Newman scored a run.
The Pioneers starting pitcher was Danny Litke, he threw six innings, he gave up
five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Pioneers
offense was led by Jackson Thielen, he went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run
and Grady Young went 1-3 for a RBI. Preston Saehr went 1-3 and he scored a run
and Brecken Andres was hit by a pitch. Bo Woitalla went 1-3 and Danny Litke
went 1-3 and Preston Saehr went 1-3 and he scored a run.
ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2
The Crush out hit the Warriors five to four, their starting pitcher was
Amittai Preisler, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave
up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Crush offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, he went 2-3 for a
RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Carter Williams went 1-3
for a RBI and he scored a run. Everett Stine and Addison Dobowey
both went 1-3, Amittai Preisler had a walk and Orion Preisler scored
a run.
The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Kashius Caughey, he threw
six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded
two strikeouts.
The Warriors offense was led by Hakon Haapajoki, he went 1-3 with a
double for a RBI and he scored a run and Rylan Amundsen went 1-3
for a RBI. Brady Vanek went 1-4, Griffin Bartholomaus had a walk
and he scored a run, Gus Lund went 1-3 and Kashius Caughey had a
walk.
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 8 BBE JAGUARS 0
The Eagles out hit the Jaguars five to two, including a triple, their
starting pitcher was Gabe Schmitt, he a complete game to earn the
win. He gave up two singles, two walks and he recorded seven
strikeouts.
The Eagles offense was led by Jack Maile, he went 1-3 for two RBIs
and he scored a run and Nick Becker went 1-2 with a triple for a RBI.
Blake Glenz went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run
and Brayden Becker went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he
scored a run. Torii Berg went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Jacob
Caron was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a
run. Bryce Neiman had two walks, a stolen based and he scored a
run, Jack Palmer was credited for a RBI, M. Torborg scored two runs
and C. DeRose had a walk and he scored a run.
The Jaguars starting pitcher was B. Breitbach, he threw three
innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded
one strikeout. Cameron Loe threw two innings, he recorded one
strikeout and M. Detloff threw one inning to close it out, he gave up
one hit, one walk and he issued a walk. The Jaguars offense was led
by Aiden Mueller, he went. 1-3 with a double, Noah Jensen went 1-1
with a walk and Lance Rademacher had a walk.
BECKER BULLDOGS 12 PRINCETON TIGERS 9
The Bulldogs out hit the Tigers fourteen to six, including a triple and a double.
The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Ethyn Cantin, he threw five innings to earn the
win. He gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five
strikeouts. Isaac Guck closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up three
hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Obermoller went 3-4 for three RBIs and
he had a stolen base. Riley Girard went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and
Cody Deters went 2-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jack
Fischer went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs and S.
Johnson went 1-1 for a RBI. Austin Rimmer went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he
scored three runs and Griffin Munich went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run.
Cayden Denne went 1-3 and he scored a run and Nathan Repke had a walk and
he scored a run.
The Tigers starting pitcher was D. Judson, he threw three innings, he gave up
nine hits and eight runs. I. Peterson threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four
runs, three walks and he recored two strikeouts.
The Tigers offense was led by D. Judson went 1-5 for a RBI and N. Peters went
1-3 for a RBI and two walks. A. Ross went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and
B. Ellens went 1-4 for a RBI. L. Bratuich was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a
RBI and he scored a run and S. Geisleler had two walks and he was credited for
a RBI. J. Christopher had a walk and he was credited for two RBIs, G. Beck went
1-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs
and E. Pederson went 1-2 with two walks and he scored a run.