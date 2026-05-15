HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

WEDNESDAY APRIL 13TH

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 12 HUTCHINSON TIGERS 1

The Flyers out hit the Tigers twelve to two, including a pair of doubles. The Flyers

starting pitcher was Preston Romaine, he threw five innings to earn the win. He

gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. John Ahlin

threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Ryan Newman went 2-4 with a double for three

RBIs and he scored two runs and Liam Thoma went 1-4 for a RBI. John Ahlin

went 1-4 for three RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a

run. Payton Bartos went 2-3 for two RBIs and a walk and Nick Sprang went 2-2

with two walks and he scored three runs. Charlie Zwilling went 1-3 for a RBI and

Ben Anderson went 1-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan LeMieur went 1-3

with a double, he had a walk and he scored two runs, Ethen Neu scored two

runs, Preston Romaine had a walk and he scored a run and Nolan Sams was hit

by a pitch.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Grayson Rostberg, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he

gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recored two strikeouts. Nate

Schumann threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and Clayton Witte threw two

innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one

strikeouts. Isaac Scott threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run and he

recorded a strikeout.

The Tigers offense was led by Hayden Benson, he went 1-2 with a double and

Clayton Witte was credited for a RBI. Tuker Finnell went 1-2 with a walk and he

had a stolen base, Grayson Rostberg had a walk and he scored a run, Isaac

Scott had walk and Hayden Welsch was hit by a pitch.

ALBANY HUSKIES 11 PIERZ PIONEERS 4

The Huskies out hit the Pioneers fifteen to five, including six doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Kyle Holm, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He

gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Kyle Holm, he went 2-4 with a double for four

RBIs and Cohen Hobben went 3-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored

two runs. Dylan Hoffarth went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two

runs and Wyatt Schmacher went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Wesen

went 4-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run and Connor Plumski

went 1-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run. Axton Orbeck went 1-4 and he

scored a run, Judah Allen went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Cal

Schmitz had a two stolen bases.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Link Toops, he threw five innings, he gave up

nine hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sawyer

Lochner threw one inning, he gave up six hits, four runs, and he recorded one

strikeout.

The Pioneers offense was led by Connor Hennessy went 1-3 with a double for a

RBI and Jackson Thielen went 2-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a run.

Link Toops went 2-3 and Sawyer Lochner was hit twice by a pitch. Dan Litke had

a sacrifice fly and he was credited for a RBI and Grady Young was credited for a

RBI.

SW CHRISTIAN STARS 11 CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 4

The Stars out hit the Crusaders eleven to seven, including a home

run, a double and a pair of sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was

Jimmy Dahlen, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four

hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nathan

Doffin threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he

recorded one strikeout.

The Stars offense was led by Nathan Coffin, he went 1-4 with a home

run for three RBIs and Brandt Tebbs went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a

walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Cole Bjerke went 2-3

with two sacrifice flys for three RBIs and Eric Setter went 1-5 for a

RBI and he scored a run. Colin Flynn went 1-3 with a double for a RBI,

a walk and he scored two runs and Dylan Koepp went 2-5 and he

scored a run. Joey Santtjer went 2-4 and he scored a run, Chris Crum

and Jordan Sheggeby both scored a run.

The Crusaders starting pitcher was Jake Murphy, he threw two

innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded

two strikeouts. Owen Fradette threw three innings, he gave up one

hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Ryan Liebrenz threw three

innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk.

The Crusaders offense was led by Nolan Bigaouette, he went 2-4 with

a triple for a RBI and Henry Schloe went 1-3 for two RBIs, a walk and

he scored a run. Charlie Dolan went 2-3, Jake Murphy had a walk and

he. was hit by a pitch. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-4 with a stolen base and

he scored a run, Jacob Oliver went 1-4 and he scored a run and

Owen Fradette had a walk.

THURSDAY

LITTLE FALL FLYERS 3 PIERZ PIONEERS 2

The Flyers and the Pioneers both collected five hits apiece, including three

doubles. The Flyers starting pitcher was Isaaz Kalis threw a complete game to

earn the win. He gave up five singles, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Izaak Kalis went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs

and Charlie Zwilling went 1-2 with a double for a RBI. Liam Thoma went 1-3 with

a double, Payton Bartos went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Nick Sprang went 1-3

with a stolen base Evan LeMieur had a walk, E. Neu had a stolen base and Ryan

Newman scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Danny Litke, he threw six innings, he gave up

five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Pioneers

offense was led by Jackson Thielen, he went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run

and Grady Young went 1-3 for a RBI. Preston Saehr went 1-3 and he scored a run

and Brecken Andres was hit by a pitch. Bo Woitalla went 1-3 and Danny Litke

went 1-3 and Preston Saehr went 1-3 and he scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2

The Crush out hit the Warriors five to four, their starting pitcher was

Amittai Preisler, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave

up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Jared Laudenbach, he went 2-3 for a

RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run and Carter Williams went 1-3

for a RBI and he scored a run. Everett Stine and Addison Dobowey

both went 1-3, Amittai Preisler had a walk and Orion Preisler scored

a run.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was Kashius Caughey, he threw

six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded

two strikeouts.

The Warriors offense was led by Hakon Haapajoki, he went 1-3 with a

double for a RBI and he scored a run and Rylan Amundsen went 1-3

for a RBI. Brady Vanek went 1-4, Griffin Bartholomaus had a walk

and he scored a run, Gus Lund went 1-3 and Kashius Caughey had a

walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 8 BBE JAGUARS 0

The Eagles out hit the Jaguars five to two, including a triple, their

starting pitcher was Gabe Schmitt, he a complete game to earn the

win. He gave up two singles, two walks and he recorded seven

strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jack Maile, he went 1-3 for two RBIs

and he scored a run and Nick Becker went 1-2 with a triple for a RBI.

Blake Glenz went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run

and Brayden Becker went 1-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he

scored a run. Torii Berg went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Jacob

Caron was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a

run. Bryce Neiman had two walks, a stolen based and he scored a

run, Jack Palmer was credited for a RBI, M. Torborg scored two runs

and C. DeRose had a walk and he scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was B. Breitbach, he threw three

innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded

one strikeout. Cameron Loe threw two innings, he recorded one

strikeout and M. Detloff threw one inning to close it out, he gave up

one hit, one walk and he issued a walk. The Jaguars offense was led

by Aiden Mueller, he went. 1-3 with a double, Noah Jensen went 1-1

with a walk and Lance Rademacher had a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 12 PRINCETON TIGERS 9

The Bulldogs out hit the Tigers fourteen to six, including a triple and a double.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Ethyn Cantin, he threw five innings to earn the

win. He gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five

strikeouts. Isaac Guck closed it out with two innings in relief, he gave up three

hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Obermoller went 3-4 for three RBIs and

he had a stolen base. Riley Girard went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and

Cody Deters went 2-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Jack

Fischer went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs and S.

Johnson went 1-1 for a RBI. Austin Rimmer went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he

scored three runs and Griffin Munich went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run.

Cayden Denne went 1-3 and he scored a run and Nathan Repke had a walk and

he scored a run.

The Tigers starting pitcher was D. Judson, he threw three innings, he gave up

nine hits and eight runs. I. Peterson threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four

runs, three walks and he recored two strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by D. Judson went 1-5 for a RBI and N. Peters went

1-3 for a RBI and two walks. A. Ross went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and

B. Ellens went 1-4 for a RBI. L. Bratuich was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a

RBI and he scored a run and S. Geisleler had two walks and he was credited for

a RBI. J. Christopher had a walk and he was credited for two RBIs, G. Beck went

1-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs

and E. Pederson went 1-2 with two walks and he scored a run.