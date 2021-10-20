St. Cloud Area Prep Football Scores For Wednesday

The ROCORI Spartans snapped a two game skid with a convincing 34-6 win over Big Lake Wednesday night in Cold Spring. Brady Blattner and Luke Van Erp each ran for a pair of scores in the win.

ROCORI finishes the regular season with a 5-3 record and will likely host Detroit Lakes on Saturday, October 30th for a Section 8AAAA playoff game.

The Apollo Eagles beat Coon Rapids 28-26 on the road Wednesday. The Eagles finish the season 4-4 and will likely host Little Falls Tuesday night at Michie Field.

The Tech Tigers fell 35-6 to the Cardinals at Alexandria High School. The Tigers finish the regular season 0-8.

Sartell lost 28-12 at Bemdji to wrap up a 1-7 regular season schedule.

Sauk Rapids-Rice lost a tight road game at Monticello 12-6. The Storm finish the regular season 6-2.

ELSEWHERE

Princeton 14, Cathedral 0

Becker 17, Willmar 0

Royalton 16, Pierz 0

Foley 26, Holy Family Catholic 7

Albany 40, Zimmerman 8