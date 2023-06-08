St. Cloud Area Now Officially In A Moderate Drought
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties are now officially in a drought.
The weekly update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 12 percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, that's up from just one percent a week ago. They say 72 percent of the state is abnormally dry, up from 66 percent last week.
Here in St. Cloud, we've had just .08 of an inch of rain so far this month (.76 of an inch below normal), and we've had less than an inch of rain going back to late April. Last month was the 4th driest May on record in St. Cloud. Just .87 of an inch of rain fell in St. Cloud in May.
Scattered showers & thunderstorms are expected area-wide on Saturday with the rest of the weekend looking cooler & drier.
The Climate Prediction Center says the forecast for next week looks like we could have normal to drier conditions.
