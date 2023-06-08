Police: Human Remains Found in Southeastern Minnesota

WINONA (WJON News) -- The Winona Police Department says a Fillmore County deputy found human remains on Wednesday afternoon north of Mabel.

The body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation.

Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance.

Adam Fravel, Winona County Jail

Numerous members of the Winona Police Department, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents and crime scene personnel, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are working as quickly as possible to positively identify the remains.

Winona police are planning on hosting a news conference Thursday at the Winona City Council Chambers.

