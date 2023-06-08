This Minnesota Police Department Isn’t A ‘Zoo’ Looking For Dragon Owner
I'm guessing there are very few other professions that deal with as much as police officers do. Not only are they putting their lives on the line for us, they are also responding to animal situations too. One such interaction caused one Minnesota police department to take to social media to find a 'dragons' owner, and as far as I can tell they still are looking.
The Chaska Police Department took to social media on Monday after their officers came across both a pigeon and a bearded dragon on the same day. It turned out that the pigeon was a registered homing pigeon, while the dragon remained unidentified, and seemingly unnoticed by its owner.
My guess is that there might be an adoptable bearded dragon in the South Metro in the near future if no one comes forward to claim the lost lizard.
