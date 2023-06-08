Stingers Top Rox To Split 2-Game Set

The St. Cloud Rox lost in Willmar 8-6 Wednesday night to settle for a split in the 2-game series. The Rox opened up a 6-3 lead in the 4th inning after posting 5 runs in the inning. Willmar came back with 3 runs to tie the game in the 4th inning. The Stingers broke the 3-all tie with a 2-run 6th inning.

Get our free mobile app

Ike Mezzenga went 2-5 with 2 RBI, Ethan Navratil went 2-5 with a run scored and 2 RBI and Carson Keithley went 1-4 with 2 runs scored. Kolby Gartner threw the first 2 innings with 3 unearned runs allowed, Brandon Jaenke allowed 5 earned runs in 3 innings which includes 6 walks.

The Rox are 7-3 and are tied with Willmar for first place in the Great Plains West Division. St. Cloud will host Waterloo tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM at 6:05.