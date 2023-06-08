St. Cloud’s BEST Fast Food Restaurant According to Trip Advisor

I think that we can all agree that St. Cloud has a lot...and I mean A LOT of fast food and chain restaurants. So, i thought I would check to see what people thought was the best fast food restaurant since we have so many.

If you are going to go out for fast food, you want the best, right? I checked Trip Advisor because I wanted to know what people that live here thought was the best since Trip Advisor is based on consumers ratings and comments.

Get our free mobile app

Which fast food restaurant came out on top? It's really not surprising at all.

Val's Rapid Service on the East side of St. Cloud.

This restaurant has been around since Memorial Day of 1959. It actually started out as a Pure Oil Gas station that was abandoned This is one of the reasons for the unique sign outside of the building.

Anyone who has tried Val's knows about the burgers, talks about the fries, the "everything" burger that includes ketchup mustard, pickles, onions and cheese if you would like. Plus, if you like the fries, as most people consider as the best fries, expect to have a lot of them in your food bag. You will not be lacking those yummy morsels.

As for the rest of the top 10 best fast food restaurants in St. Cloud, they round out like this:

Chick Fil A

Greek Cravings

Noodles and Co

Best Burger Ever (no longer open)

McDonald's (6 and 10)

Culvers (7 and 9)

Dairy Queen

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.