The Little Falls baseball team needed two wins Wednesday to capture the section 8-3-A title and that's exactly what they got. The Flyers downed Rocori 6-1 in the first game at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud and then defeated the Spartans 13-9 in game two to captures the section championship. Little Falls will play in the Class 3-A state tournament next week.

Section 8-4-A

Rogers 3, Elk River 1

(Elk River eliminated)

Section Championship today @ Cold Spring

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Rogers, 11:30 a.m.

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Rogers, 2:00 p.m. (if necessary)

(Sartell needs one win while Rogers needs two)

Section 6-2-A

Section Championship today @ Dick Putz Field

Foley vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, 4:30 p.m.

Foley vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, 7:00 p.m. (if necessary)

(Eden Valley-Watkins needs one win while Foley needs two)