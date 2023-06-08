National Acts in St. Cloud Area Thursday, Friday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- You'll have several opportunities to see some national acts in the St. Cloud metro area over the next few days.

Ronnie McDowell, Paramount Center Ronnie McDowell, Paramount Center loading...

On Thursday Ronnie McDowell is at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud. He has had two number-one hits in his career, "Older Women" and "It's Only Make Believe", and also a number-two song "Wandering Eyes".

He has shows at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and at 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Neal McCoy Neal McCoy loading...

Neal McCoy is playing for the Sauk Rapids Firemen's Relief Fundraiser. The show will be outside at Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks.

McCoy's top singles include "The Shake", "No Doubt About It', and "Wink".

McCoy will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. Friday night. The gates open at 5:00 p.m. and there is an opening band.

Chevy Rock & Roll 400 Getty Images loading...

And also Friday the Barenaked Ladies bring their "Last Summer on Earth" Tour to the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. The concert also features Semisonic.

They are known for such hits as "If I Had A $1 Million", "One Week", and for singing the theme song to the TV show "Big Bang Theory".

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

