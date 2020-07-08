St. Cloud Area 18 and Under Baseball Report

St. CLOUD AREA 18 UNDER BASEBALL REPORT

COLD SPRING 4 SARTELL SABRES 0

The Cold Spring 18 Under defeated Sartell, backed by a very good pitching performance by Brady Linn. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The offense was led by Tanner Rausch and Loesch, they both went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Brady Linn went 1 for 4 and he scored a run and Colton Clark went 1 for 2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jack Spanier and Ryan Kunz both earned a walk and both scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Dylan Gerdes threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Greenlun closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Sabres offense was led by Jarron Walther, he went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice and Nick Greer went 1 for 2 and he earned a walk. Tyler Gentile went 1 for 3, Kalen Lewis earned a walk and Carter Hemmesch and Nolan Hemmesch both were hit by a pitch

FOLEY FALCONS 5 SAUK RAPIDS STORM 1

The Foley Falcons defeated the Sauk Rapids Storm, backed by a good pitching performance by Ryan Chmielewski, he threw a complete game, to earn the win. He scattered six hits, gave up one run, issued one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. The Falcons offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 1 for 2 with a double for two RBI’s, earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tyler Brambrink went 1 for 2 with a double for a RBI and Carter Teff went 1 for 3 for a RBI. Logan Thorsten went 1 for 2 and he scored a run and Vince Jurek went 1 for 2. Josh Chmielewski scored a run and he had a stolen base and Alec Dietl had a stolen base.

The Storm’s starting pitcher Alex Harren, threw three innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Conner Hemker threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. They were led on offense by Landon Lunser, he went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Derek Durant went 2 for 3 and he scored a run. Andrew Wollack and Alex Harren both went 1 for 3, Brandon Bokelman went 1 for 4 and Conner Hemker earned a walk.

St. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CHUTES 5 APOLLO/TECH 5

The Chutes and Apollo/Tech teams tied after battling for seven innings. The Chutes Jack Pelzel started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Blake Brown threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Revier went 1 for 3 for two RBI’s. Alex Lenzmeier went 2 for 3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Weisser went 1 for 4 with a double and he scored a run. John Hawkins went 1 for 2 with three stolen bases and a walk, Max Henke has a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Ryan Janzen earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored one run.

The Apollo/Tech starting pitcher, Charlie Atkinson, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Andy Johnson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 2 for 3 with two doubles, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Hayden Schmitz went 1 for 3 for a RBI and Blake Kilanowski was credited with a pair of RBI’s. Spencer Gustin earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Sam Holthaus, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Charlie Atkinson earned a walk, Noah Westphal scored a run and Alex Haussmann was hit by a pitch.

Schedule for Thursday July 9th

Sauk Rapids @ Apollo 5:00

Foley @ Sartell 8:00

Cold Spring @ Cathedral 6:00

HOST SITES:

Sauk Rapids @ Bob Cross (Game Times 7:00)

Cold Spring @ Springer Park (Game Times 7:00)

Sartell @ Orthopedic Sports (Game Times 8:00)

Foley @ Foley High Schoo (Game Times 5:30)

St. Cloud @ Tech JV/Apollo HS (Game Times 5:00)

Cathedral @ Whitney C2/Clear Lake (Game Times 6:00)