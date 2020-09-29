St. Cloud Apollo 2020 Football Schedule

Sarah Mueller, WJON

The Apollo Eagles will take the field on September 9th at Sartell in a rivalry game to kick off their 2020 campaign. The Eagles finished the 2019 season with a 1-8 record.

Notably absent from the Eagles' schedule this season is a matchup with the Tech Tigers.

Friday, October 9th
@ Sartell

Friday, October 16th
vs Brainerd 

Friday, October 23rd
vs Bemidji 

Friday, October 30th
vs Moorhead 

Friday, November 6th
@ Chisago Lakes

Wednesday, November 11th
@ Alexandria

