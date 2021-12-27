St. Ben’s Names First Ever Women’s Lacrosse Head Coach
ST. JOSEPH -- The College of St. Benedict has named their first lacrosse head coach.
St. Ben’s announced this week that Patrick Crandall will take the helm of the recently added women’s lacrosse team.
Crandall has been the girl’s lacrosse head coach at Lakeville South High School since 2011. In his time there he led the team to two second place and two consolation championship finishes at the state tournament.
Crandall was selected as the Minnesota Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2015, helped start of the True Minnesota Lacrosse club. He currently serves as the Director of the Premier Team for True Minnesota, and was previously the Minnesota Youth Lacrosse Association Director of Player Development.
The Bennies will play their inaugural season in the spring of 2023 as part of the Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference, which currently includes Augsburg, Hamline, Northwestern, Cornell, Wartburg, Lake Forest, and Monmouth.