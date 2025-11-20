St. Ben's volleyball lost in straight sets today in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-20. Kali Jones led the Bennies with 9 kills.

Season Ends

St. Ben's ends their season with a 21-7 record. WashU defeated St. Ben's in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in 2024 as well in Whitewater, Wisconsin. The Bennies marched through the MIAC tournament last weekend with wins over Augsburg, Gustavus and St. Olaf.