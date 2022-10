SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Some Sauk Rapids-Rice students are hosting a Halloween-themed event for a good cause.

The DECA team is hosting its 4th annual Not-So-Spooky Halloween Walkthrough on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

DECA Advisor Josh Bauer says this year all food donations will be given to their first-ever High School Storm Food Pantry.

Admission is $1 or a food item.