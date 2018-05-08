Sports Notes; Gopher BBall Lands Transfer; SCSU Wrestling

The Gopher men's basketball team beat out Ohio State, Iowa State and many other top Division I programs for 6'1 180 pound guard Marcus Carr. Carr will transfer from Pittsburgh to Minnesota and have 3 years of eligibility available. Carr averaged 28 minutes and 10 points per game his freshman year at Pittsburgh. He shot 33 percent from 3-point range for the season. Carr may have to sit out next season due to transfer rules but he is appealing due to the firing of Kevin Stallings as Pittsburgh head coach. Gopher basketball still has one remaining scholarship available.

St. Cloud State University head wrestling coach Steve Costanzo have announced the latest additions to the Huskies' wrestling program. Four student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the SCSU wrestling team for 2018-19. This group includes Brandon Betancourt from Clovis, California, Joseph Bianchini from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Ben Naddy from Henning, Minnesota and Elijah Osit from Oak Park, Illinois.

St. Cloud State baseball starts play in the NSIC tournament Wednesday at 6:30pm in Sioux Falls, South Dakota when they play Winona State. The Huskies are 28-13. The tournament is double elimination and wraps up Saturday.

The St. John's baseball team starts play in the MIAC tournament Friday at 3pm at CHS Field in St. Paul against St. Thomas, Gustavus or Maclester. The Johnnies are the #1 seed and are 31-6 this season.