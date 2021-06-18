Sports Buddies Needed For Big Brothers Big Sisters Program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is looking for "Sports Buddies" to spend a couple days a month hanging out with kids who love sports.

The program is looking to match "Bigs" who enjoy sports and being active with kids who also love sports. The Sports Buddies program would pair the Bigs and youth to do sports-related activities like playing sports, watching sporting events, going on outdoor adventures and attending sports clinics.

The activities are pre-planned by Big Brothers Big Sisters. A schedule of the activities will be released with details and locations, and Big Brothers Big Sisters staff will be around to assist with the activities.

The program begins on July 1st, while signups to become a "Big" are underway now. Bigs and kids will spend 1-2 days a month together, generally on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Those interested in applying to be a "Big" can visit BigDefenders.org or contact Kayla at 320-241-7996 and at SportsBuddies@BigDefenders.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota serves youth ages 5-21 across a five-county area including Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison and Wright County.

According to its website, 43% of Big Brothers Big Sisters youths improved or maintained their grades, 90% improved or maintained their attitudes toward risky behaviors and 83% improved or maintained their parental trust.

In addition to the Sports Buddies program people can apply to be a full-time "Big" to a "Little" in need of some mentorship. At this LINK the steps to volunteering are described including filling out an interest form, watching a short video and applying.