Spann-Ford to Wear #88; Waynes Option Picked up

St. Cloud Tech's Brevyn Spann-Ford will wear #88 for the Gopher Football team starting next season according to his twitter account. It is unclear whether Spann-Ford will red-shirt or not his first year.

Getty Images

The Vikings have picked up the 5th year option on cornerback Trae Waynes. Waynes was selected with the 11th overall pick in the first round in 2011. Waynes has been a starter for the last 2 seasons. He had 5 interceptions and 35 passes defensed and had 72 tackles in 2017.

St. Cloud State offensive lineman Bryce Johnson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Johnson was named to the Third Team by Don Hansen for the first time and earned First Team All-NSIC selection as an offensive lineman last season. Johnson played in and started all 11 games between left tackle and right guard.

St. John's receiver Evan Clark received an invite to the Kansas City Chiefs rookie camp over the wekend. Clark is a two-time All-MIAC first-team and three-time D3football.com All-West Region honoree. Clark led SJU in all three receiving categories last fall for the second straight year including catching 29 passes for 496 yards (17.1 avg.) and six touchdowns, and finished third on the team with 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Clark is the first Johnnie selected to participate in an NFL camp since receiver Blake Elliott did in 2003.