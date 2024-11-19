St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford Has His Best Pro Game

St. Cloud Tech graduate and Sauk Rapids native Brevyn Spann-Ford had his best game as a pro Monday night. The Dallas Cowboys' tight end caught 4 passes for 42 yards while being targeted 5 times. The Cowboys lost the game to the Texans 34-10.

Dallas starting tight end Jake Ferguson left the game early last night due to injury. Spann-Ford has 6 catches for 62 yards this season. Spann-Ford played college football for the University of Minnesota.