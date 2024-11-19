St. Cloud&#8217;s Spann-Ford Has His Best Pro Game

St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford Has His Best Pro Game

St. Cloud Tech graduate and Sauk Rapids native Brevyn Spann-Ford had his best game as a pro Monday night.  The Dallas Cowboys' tight end caught 4 passes for 42 yards while being targeted 5 times.  The Cowboys lost the game to the Texans 34-10.

Dallas starting tight end Jake Ferguson left the game early last night due to injury.  Spann-Ford has 6 catches for 62 yards this season.  Spann-Ford played college football for the University of Minnesota.

 

