Sauk Rapids native and St. Cloud Tech graduate Brevyn Spann-Ford made his first NFL touchdown catch Sunday for the Dallas Cowboys in their 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. His only catch of the day was a 4-yard reception from Dak Prescott in the 2nd half in Dallas.

Season Numbers

Spann-Ford is in his 2nd season in the NFL with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He has 5 catches for 22 yards this season. Brevyn played college football for the University of Minnesota after graduating from Tech High School in 2018.