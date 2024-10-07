St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford Has a Memorable Game Sunday

St. Cloud Tech graduate and former Gopher tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford made his first 2 NFL catches Sunday night on 3 targets from Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Spann-Ford's first catch came on the opening drive for the Cowboys and went for 13 yards. He finished with 2 catches for 20 yards. The Cowboys won the game 20-17.

Spann-Ford has been active for all 5 games for the Cowboys this season acting as the 2nd or 3rd tight end. He is an undrafted rookie.

Spann-Ford is a 6'7, 268 pound tight end, who spent the past 6 years at the University of Minnesota. He redshirted in 2018 before seeing his first action in 2019 for the Gophers. Spann-Ford played in 60 games for the University of Minnesota, amassing 95 catches for 1,061 yards and 7 touchdowns.