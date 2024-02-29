The NFL Scouting Combine workouts start today and run thru Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. St. Cloud Tech graduate, Sauk Rapids native and former Gopher, Brevyn Spann-Ford is expected to take the field when tight ends and defensive backs are run through drills and activities Friday.

Spann-Ford is expected to be drafted somewhere between rounds 4-7 when the draft takes place April 25-27. Spann-Ford is a 6'7, 268 pound tight end, who spend the past 6 years at the University of Minnesota. He redshirted in 2018 before seeing his first action in 2019 for the Gophers. Spann-Ford played in 60 games for the University of Minnesota, amassed 95 catches for 1,061 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The NFL Network offers live coverage of the NFL scouting combine starting each day at 2 p.m. Linebackers and Defensive Lineman will be the first to take the field today. Both Spann-Ford and his Gopher teammate, safety Tyler Nubin will work out Friday in Indianapolis.