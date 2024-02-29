St. Cloud’s Spann-Ford To Participate at the NFL Scouting Combine Friday
The NFL Scouting Combine workouts start today and run thru Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. St. Cloud Tech graduate, Sauk Rapids native and former Gopher, Brevyn Spann-Ford is expected to take the field when tight ends and defensive backs are run through drills and activities Friday.
Spann-Ford is expected to be drafted somewhere between rounds 4-7 when the draft takes place April 25-27. Spann-Ford is a 6'7, 268 pound tight end, who spend the past 6 years at the University of Minnesota. He redshirted in 2018 before seeing his first action in 2019 for the Gophers. Spann-Ford played in 60 games for the University of Minnesota, amassed 95 catches for 1,061 yards and 7 touchdowns.
The NFL Network offers live coverage of the NFL scouting combine starting each day at 2 p.m. Linebackers and Defensive Lineman will be the first to take the field today. Both Spann-Ford and his Gopher teammate, safety Tyler Nubin will work out Friday in Indianapolis.