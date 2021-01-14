Souhan; Worst Loss of the Year for the Wolves [PODCAST]

Getty Images

The Timberwolves lost 118-107 Wednesday night at home against Memphis. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says this was the worst loss of the season. He says this because Minnesota had both Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Okogie back in the lineup and Memphis was playing without their top two players Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. Jim says many players have a terrible plus-minus which includes Ricky Rubio and D’Angelo Russell. Souhan says Rubio just hasn’t played well lately. He says Juancho Hernangomez shouldn’t see the amount of minutes he’s seeing but they don’t have someone who deserves more minutes. Listen to our conversation below.

The Minnesota Wild begin their season tonight in Los Angeles against the Kings at 9pm, pregame on WJON at 8:45. Jim says new goaltender Cam Talbot is still a bit of a mystery. He says it’s unclear if they are getting a better goaltender option than what Devan Dubnyk would have been. Souhan says Minnesota’s first two lines should be fun to watch and that Kirill Kaprizov appears to be the real deal and could be the best offensive player the Minnesota Wild have had since Marion Gaborik. Jim says Zach Parise may be the best overall player in Wild franchise history but Gaborik was the most skilled offensive player. The Wild top young offensive players heading into the season are Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov.

A big trade in the NBA occurred yesterday when Houston traded guard James Harden to Brooklyn in a 4-team trade. Jim says Brooklyn is taking a gamble with this move and that Houston received a lot which includes 4 1st round picks and Victor Oladipo from Indiana.

