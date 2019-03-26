Souhan; Wild, Wolves Up Against It [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild lost 1-0 at home against Nashville last night making a run into the playoffs seeming unlikely now. The Wild are 2 points back of Colorado with 5 games to play while Colorado has 6 games left. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me today on WJON. He suggested that the Wild didn't get enough in return in the Granlund and Neiderreiter deals. Listen to the conversation below.

The Timberwolves will not make the playoffs this season. The Wolves have shutdown 4 key players due to injury and have many decisions to make in the offseason about the roster. Those decisions include who will be the head coach.

The Twins are days away from beginning the 2019 season. Jake Odorizzi will start game 2 of the season Saturday against Cleveland instead of Kyle Gibson.

