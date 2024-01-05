Minnesota Wild Surprise Young Hockey Players With Ultimate Experience

This story makes me wish I was 20 years younger. Pee Wee hockey players from Warroad and Roseau just played a game that felt bigger than two peewee teams playing. The Minnesota Wild hosted the event, brought Nordy up, and even had their in-arena announcer drive up and surprise the collection of 11 and 12-year-old players.

All of the players from both teams had NO IDEA that this was going to take place, the teams just thought it was a normal game, but instead, it was an experience none will soon forget.

WOW! What a night…and it was a BIG surprise! Last night the Warroad and Roseau Pee Wee B teams faced off in the Minnesota Wild Youth Hockey Spotlight Game

The stands were packed with over 2000 fans at The Gardens Arena in Warroad. Both of the Roseau and Warroad High School Pep Bands performed. Nordy, the Minnesota Wild mascot, cheered everyone on. Hockey legends from Roseau, Warroad and the Minnesota Wild were honored. The Minnesota Wild PA announcer and National Anthem singer were firing everyone up. The Minnesota Wild and Bally Sports North had professional film crews on site to document the evening. Big prizes were given away to fans. Thousands of dollars were raised for Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer and donated to local cancer patients. Nearly $3000 were raised for Roseau and Warroad Youth Hockey.

But… the BIG SECRET… the Roseau and Warroad Pee Wee B players didn’t know this was happening! They showed up to simply play the game they love and unknowingly walked into the most exciting, electrified atmosphere of their youth hockey careers! They got to wear special game day jerseys and play the game in front of a packed house!

Get our free mobile app

What an awesome experience for the kids, and what a great way to kick off 2024 and celebrate Hockey Day Minnesota coming to Northern Minnesota.

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures