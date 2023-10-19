Want to Rent A Jersey For The Wild Game? Noah’s Got You Covered!

I love it when people come up with a new, unique idea that no one else has thought of yet. Then they put it all together and make it a reality. Noah Beer is one of those guys. You see this idea and right away you wonder how no one has thought of it yet? It's brilliant and it's getting Noah noticed on a national level.

His company is called 'Tarps Off Jersey Rental'. You may have seen him outside of the Xcel Energy center at a Wild game with a truck full of Hockey jerseys. You can rent one of those jersey's to wear during a Wild game for just $20.

Photo courtesy of Tarps Off Jersey Rental Photo courtesy of Tarps Off Jersey Rental loading...

Noah grew up in Prior Lake and is a former hockey player himself. He'd been working on the idea for a while. He's got a website where you can reserve and pre-pay the rental fee. Then you can pick it up outside the Xcel Energy Center before the game or they'll ship it to you within certain parameters.

I'd be willing to bet this is the kind of thing you've wished existed in the past, but never really developed the thought from there. When I've looked at the price of jerseys, I know I have.

Photo courtesy of Tarps Off Jersey Rental Photo courtesy of Tarps Off Jersey Rental loading...

There is a plan in place for jerseys that are not returned or that are returned damaged. But basically, you just need to return the jersey when the game is over.

When he was asked by Bring Me The Sports online about the possibility of branching out into other sports, Beer said:

Yes, would love to offer some jerseys for the MLB team in town and possibly the NBA as well. But being a longtime season-ticket holder [of the Wild] and a hockey fan my whole life, I just felt like hockey jerseys present more of a fan experience than other sports jerseys.

We'll just have to wait and see how this business develops.

