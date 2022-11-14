Souhan: What We Learned from the Vikings Win at Buffalo

The Vikings improved to 8-1 Sunday with an entertaining come from behind 33-30 overtime win at Buffalo against the Bills. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He explains the 7-game win streak has been littered with close entertaining games throughout with Sunday's game probably the most entertaining and most impressive.

The game was filled with memorable moments from the 81-yard touchdown run by Dalvin Cook, the one handed catch on 4th and 18 by Justin Jefferson, the fumble recovery at the goal line that gave the Vikings a lead with under a minute to go or the Patrick Peterson interception in overtime to seal the win. Souhan says the national media will talk about how this win legitimizes their 8-1 record and that they "proved it" against a good team on the road. He says the Vikings could have lost the game Sunday many different ways but because some unusual things happened they didn't. Souhan explains "it was a crazy game, the Vikings won, I don't know that we need to go any further than that".

Souhan says the Vikings have a great chance to continue their winning ways when they play the Cowboys in Minneapolis Sunday. With the win by Green Bay over Dallas Sunday the Packers now have a chance to go on a role and get back in the wildcard hunt. Jim says it would be tough for Green Bay to get back in the NFC North Division race.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.