Souhan; What Options do the Tommies Have? [PODCAST]

MIAC Presidents voted to force St. Thomas out of the conference by 2021. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He went through the options for St. Thomas which include going Division II, becoming independent, or joining the Wisconsin D-III conference. Jim doesn't think there is anything St. Thomas can do to get back into the conference. Listen to the conversation below.

The Twins were rained out in Anaheim last night. Jim explains why field conditions in Anaheim caused this issue.

The Vikings are working on a 5-year contract extension with tight end Kyle Rudolph. Jim expects something to get done.