Souhan; Vikings O-Line About the Same as Last Year [PODCAST]

The Vikings have pretty much the same offensive line back this season that received a fair amount of criticism last season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings' offensive line is about the same as last year's. He says they can hope for improvements with Pat Elflein and Dakota Dozier but chances are this will be the weakness of the team again this season. Listen below.

The Twins earned a much needed win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night 8-1. Jim says getting Josh Donaldson and Byron Buxton back from injury along with Michael Pineda from suspension has really helped the team the last 2 games. Jim says the health of 2nd baseman Luis Arraez and outfielder Max Kepler is now in question. He says access to injury information just isn't there right now do to Covid-19 restrictions. Jim says the Twins remain in good position to be a playoff team despite remaining in 3rd place behind Cleveland and the White Sox.

The Gophers received some good news Wednesday. Transfer center Liam Robbins had his transfer waiver approved by the NCAA so he can play this season with the Gophers. Robbins is a 7'1 center who averaged 14 points and 7 rebounds a game with Drake last season. The Gophers are still awaiting word on if Both Gach will have his waiver granted. Jim says the NCAA should approve both but the NCAA can be unpredictable.