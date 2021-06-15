Souhan; Vikings May Have One of the Best D-Lines in 2021 [PODCAST]

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter agreed to restructure his contract and will attend this week's minicamp and will be at training camp on time. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings could go from having one of the worst defensive lines in the NFL to having one of the best with the additions of Hunter, Michael Pierce, Dalvin Tomlinson and Sheldon Richardson. Jim says Hunter gives them a presence as a pass rusher and both Pierce and Tomlinson will help with their run defense.

The Twins lost 4-3 at Seattle Monday night to open their 3-game series against the Mariners. Souhan says Kenta Maeda looked a bit shaky in the first inning with his control but settled down a bit in his first game back coming off the injured list. Jim says the Twins would like to sign both Byron Buxton and Jose Berrios to long term contracts. He says both Buxton and Berrios may ask for a dollar amount the Twins wouldn't be comfortable paying. Jim doesn't expect the Twins to trade any players that could help them get back on their winning ways next season and that includes Josh Donaldson. Souhan says this could be the last year Nelson Cruz plays with the Twins despite the success he is still having at an older age. Jim says the Twins would like to use the DH spot for a variety of players.

Jim Souhan weighed in on the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay. He says sources he trusts have suggested the Packers will trade him next month while other think Rodgers will chose to retire and possibly return to the NFL in a year or two.

Get our free mobile app