Souhan; Vikings Defensive Backs Will Get Better [PODCAST]

The Vikings lost 43-34 at home against Green Bay Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says although the young corners struggled Sunday he thinks Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney will get better. He says he's concerned with the Vikings pass rush. The Vikings failed to sack Aaron Rodgers Sunday and rarely pressured him. Jim says two positives from Sunday's game was the played of Linebacker Eric Kendricks and receiver Adam Theilen. He said the Vikings would have been much worse off if Kendricks wasn't there.

The Twins completed a 3-game sweep of the Cleveland Indians at Target Field this past weekend. Jim says the Twins have rediscovered their power and that's a good sign. Nelson Cruz is tied for the American League lead in home runs. Jim says what he's doing at his age is amazing. Jim says Josh Donaldson and Marwin Gonzalez hitting home runs Sunday is a great sign. The Twins are currently sitting as the #4 seed in the American League. This could change quickly with the Twins set to play a 4-game series at Chicago against the White Sox starting tonight.

The Big Ten is reportedly thinking about playing football as early as October. Jim says it is hard to predict what the Big Ten might do. He says the Commissioner is received pressure from Big Ten Presidents and Athletic Directors and play this fall.