Souhan; Vikings Could Be One of the Worst Teams [PODCAST]

The Vikings lost 28-11 Sunday in Indianapolis to the Colts. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Vikings looked bad on offense and defense and Kirk Cousins just didn't play well at all. He says the defense has always supported the offense and kept the team in the game but not this season so far. Jim says the pass rush hasn't been good, the corner backs are burnt often and they have struggled to stop the run. Jim still thinks the Vikings aren't the worst team in the league.

The Twins clinched a playoff spot over the weekend. Jim says the Twins are playing well right now and Jose Berrios looks ready for the playoffs. Jim says the Twins shutdown a pretty good team, in the Cubs Sunday. Jim says it's unclear how the Twins may handle their starting rotation with just 5 games before the playoffs start. Jim says Kenta Maeda will start Wednesday but it's unclear who would be the Game 1 starter for the Twins next Tuesday. Maeda and Berrios appear to be the top 2 candidates. The Twins are currently holding the #4 seed in the American League with the Yankees right behind them. Jim says it is important for the Twins to host the first round series. Even though they don't have fans Jim says the Twins are a better home team.