What the Vikings May Do at Quarterback This Offseason

The 2024 NFL offseason could be an important one for the quarterback position for the Vikings. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says at this point of the process it is speculation because we don't have any idea what the Vikings are thinking. He says last season the Vikings wanted Anthony Richardson and were willing to trade up to get him. Souhan explains he was gone well before they had a chance to get him. He says the hot rumor is that the Vikings will trade way up and pick Drake Maye. Souhan stopped short of saying that's impossible but says it doesn't make that much sense.

Souhan says if the right quarterback is there when they pick at #11, they will take him. If the guy they want may still be there around 3 or 4 it is possible they look to trade up to get that guy. Souhan says they have no idea who the Vikings want. It is possible the guy they want could be available by trading back into the late first round to get him. That player could be Michael Pennix Jr. or J.J. McCarthy.

Souhan explains because this year's draft has lots of quality quarterbacks he expects the Vikings to come out of the draft with their future quarterback. Even though the draft could be where the Vikings land their future quarterback, the present quarterback could still be Kirk Cousins if they can come to an agreement with the free agent this offseason.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below. Jim joins me weekday mornings at 7:15 a.m. on WJON brought to you by the Green Mill in downtown St. Cloud.