Souhan: Viking Trade With Lions Doesn’t Look Good

The Vikings traded back in the NFL draft from #12 in the first round to #32 with the Detroit Lions swapping 2nd round picks and the Vikings get the Lions' 3rd rounder. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says his initial reaction is that the Vikings didn't get the value they should have in the deal by moving 20 spots back in the 1st round. Souhan says the Vikings enabled the Lions to land what could end up being a premiere receiver in Jameson Williams. He says he would have liked to see a more high impact player that you could theoretically get at #12 as opposed to #32.

Souhan says the Vikings believe the player they picked at #32 Lewis Cine from Georgia can play both safety and corner. He says maybe this all works out for the Vikings. Souhan says it's unlikely the Vikings would take quarterback Malik Willis from Liberty with the 2nd pick in the 2nd round tonight if he's still there because if they really wanted him they would have taken him at #32. Souhan thinks taking a cornerback at #34 overall would make sense.

Souhan says with the 2 3rd round picks the Vikings have they can expect these players to be starting type players. He says the expectation for 3rd rounders is they will play a significant role on the team but won't be a superstar. Souhan says sometimes you do get lucky.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan today it is available below.