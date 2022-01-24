Souhan: Two Candidates Stand Out for Vikings GM Job

The Vikings are ramping up their search for a new General Manager. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says two candidates are emerging among the group. They are Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel, Ryan Poles and Cleveland Browns Vice President of football operations, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Souhan described Poles is very highly thought of and rose to the top of this search quickly. He says there is a layer of mystery in these searches because it is difficult to tell who gets credit for what in the organization which is why it is hard to hire. Souhan says Poles is more of a classic personnel guy while Adofo-Mensah is more of an analytics guy. He says Adofo-Mensah came from the finance world and views things in terms of statistical profiles. Souhan says these are two very different candidates to choose from.

Souhan says the Vikings are also interviewing head coaching candidates but expects the team to hire a GM first before deciding on a head coach.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.