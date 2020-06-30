Souhan; Twins Could Go With 6 or 7-Man Rotation [PODCAST]

The Twins identified their 60-man roster which includes a 40-man roster and 20-man taxi squad that will participate in the summer camp which starts this week at Target Field. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins are looking at many options that could include a 6-to-7 man starting pitching rotation. The options would include Jose Berrios, Kenta Maeda, Jake Odorizzi, Rich Hill, Randy Dobnak, Homer Bailey and Devin Smeltzer.

The Twins have included top prospects Royce Lewis, Alex Kiriloff, and Trevor Larnach on the taxi squad. With no minor league season this year due to Covid-19 the Twins and other clubs can monitor and help develop the players on this list.

Ian Desmond of the Rockies has announced he won't be playing this season due to concerns over Covid-19. Jim Souhan says Desmond has a big family which adds to his concern. DeAndre Jordan of the Brooklyn Nets has tested positive for Covid-19. He says he won't be joining the Nets in Orlando at the end of July. Jim Souhan these decisions make sense but he doesn't think this will necessary lead to more players opting out.

Jim Souhan and I also talked about the NBA draft and who would be a great fit for the Wolves. Jim says the Wolves aren't in a position to be picky. He says they should take the best talent available. He is seeing shooting guard Anthony Edwards or center James Wiseman would be a good fit. Jim says Karl-Anthony Towns could benefit from a defensive minded center but the Wolves could also use a power forward or stretch four.